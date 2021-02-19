Northern Health reports 20 more COVID-19 cases in outbreak at Brucejack Mine

So far, 42 people have tested positive, nine cases are active and self-isolating onsite

Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack Mine, 65 kilometres north of Stewart on Feb. 11, 2021. (Pretivm Photo)

Northern Health has identified additional cases of COVID-19 associated with an outbreak at Pretivm Resources’ Brucejack Mine north of Stewart,

According to a Northern Health bulletin, 42 cases of the disease have now been confirmed.

Of these, there are nine active cases (i.e. still in the infectious period) currently in self-isolation at the main Brucejack mine camp, the release stated.

Both the health authority and Pretivm Resources have been monitoring a cluster of cases since early February and implementing measures to control transmission.

Northern Health initially reported 22 positive tests on Feb. 11 of which 14 of 17 active cases were in isolation at the site.

There are approximate 485 employees working at the site, and the bulletin states that those identified as cases or close contacts are self-isolating at the site or in their home communities.

Onsite testing is continuing.

– With files from Ben Bogstie

