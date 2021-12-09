Northern Health revises PHO

Worship services now allowed with vaccination

Revisions will be in place until Jan. 31, 2022. (File photo/Black Press)

Northern Health (NH) is updating public health orders for gatherings and events, to align with Provincial Health Officer Orders, and to allow worship services with COVID-19 safety requirements in place, including vaccination.

The regional public health orders covering all of the NH region are in response to sustained rates of COVID-19 activity and the impact on health care resources.

Under the recent changes, faith-based organizations will be allowed to resume in-person worship services, as long as they are limited to 50 per cent capacity in the place of worship and all participants over the age of 11 are vaccinated. Virtual or drive-in services can be held without a check of vaccination status.

The revised NH gatherings and events COVID-19 order takes effect at midnight, Dec. 10, 2021, and will be in place until at least Jan. 31, 2022, while NH and provincial public health officials continue to evaluate levels of COVID-19 activity and ongoing impacts on the health care system, individuals, and communities.

