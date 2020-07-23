The British Columbia Covid-19 dashboard with details on daily case count. (B.C. Covid-19 Dashboard)

Northern Health sees eight new Covid-19 cases

A significant BC-wide jump in cases by 30

Northern Health has seen a significant jump in Covid-19 cases today, by eight cases, taking the total number of for the region to 77 till date.

“We had a steady number for weeks with no new cases and then suddenly we had four new cases last week. Today, that number has gone up by eight new cases in the region,” said Northern Health (NH) spokesperson Eryn Collins.

NH covers the area from Quesnel to Prince Rupert and this rise in the cases is the largest single-day spike for the region, since the start of the pandemic. Until July 16, there were no new cases in the NH region for at least a month and a half but the very next day, on July 17, three new cases were reported.

Of the 77 Covid-19 cases in NH, 67 have recovered.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, in their update, provided these details, along with some additional information.

Dr. Bonnie Henry in her address said that the province had a total of 30 new cases of which were “29 who tested positive and one epidemiologically linked case, giving us a total of 3,392 people with Covid in B.C.”

Dr. Henry further gave a breakdown of cases by health region with 1,051 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,750 in the Fraser Health region, 142 on Vancouver Island Health, 315 in the Interior Health region, 77 in the Northern Health region, and 57 people who reside outside of Canada.

“We now have 304 active cases in the province in all health authorities, 16 of whom are people in hospital, three of whom are in ICU or critical care. We have 2,898 people who have fully recovered and unfortunately we have had one additional death of a person in long-term care,” said Dr. Henry.

No further details on the NH cases were available with the NH spokesperson at the time of going to press, including where these cases were specifically found in and the status of the patients.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

