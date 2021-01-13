NH Emergency. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Northern Health’s new digital portal launched

Northern B.C. residents can now access HealtheLife for health-based information

Northern Health launched HealtheLife, a patient portal for Northern B.C. residents who received care at a Northern Health hospital or urgent and primary care centre where they can view hospital-based health information, including COVID-19 results, online.

“This is the result of years of collaboration focused on improving coordinated and accessible services to patients and their families all over the North,” says Bjorn Butow, Northern Health’s director, clinical information systems. “Empowering people to access their own health information through secure patient portals is a growing trend across the province.”

HealtheLife portal is accessible via computer and even a smartphone and patients can view their upcoming appointments, additional lab tests, and imaging results according to Northern Health.

Northern Health said in a news release that the portal is similar to another tool, NH Check In, which the health authority developed to make physical distancing easier in health care settings.

HealtheLife was tested by Northern Health staff members before it was made available to the public. Northern Health said that over 430 staff members signed up to help test it, and the feedback was positive.

Use of the portal is optional, and patients can still go to their clinic or doctor’s office to get test results. For help understanding test results and advice on next steps, patients will still need to consult with their health care provider.

Most Read