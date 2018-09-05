Donations to the Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) are helping animals such as Smokey and Monkey – two kittens from a community cat colony who are now boarded with Bakers Acres Kennels. Seen here are LAFS director Valerie Ingram and Brad Wiebe, whose sister had recently adopted the cats before being evacuated. (Submitted photo)

Northwest B.C. residents help relocate and feed animals displaced by fires

Thousands of dollars raised locally to support animals

The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) has raised over $16,000 to provide care for pets affected by wildfires, thanks to generous community donations and matching from an anonymous private donor.

According to LAFS director Alistair Schroff, these donations are helping with the transport, shelter, feeding and other needs of animals in the Burns Lake area.

Since the wildfire season began, LAFS has found spots for dozens of cats and dogs through their network of volunteers.

“This includes some difficult cases like kittens who still need to be socialized because they are from community cats,” said Schroff.

This work will likely continue even after the wildfire season is over, according to Schroff.

“The current crisis is not over, as the fires continue to grow and affect additional families,” he said. “How long families and their pets will remain evacuated is not known; and even after the fires have subsided we still have to get people home and meet the needs of their companion animals in the recovery period.”

“We also want folks to recognize that this disaster is far from over and will affect animals and their families in the weeks and months ahead, and beyond,” he continued. “There are a lot of mental, physical and financial stresses involved for all as our lands, homes and livelihoods are impacted.”

“These things affect our furry family members and we have to be ready for the extra needs we will face,” he added.

Some of LAFS’ biggest donors include the Burns Lake Community Forest, Paws for Hope and Lakes District Maintenance – each contributing $1,000.

“But we also have donations coming from concerned folks across North America.”

The animal organization has also been partnering with other groups and businesses such as the Lakes District Food Bank, Burns Lake Community Forest, Burns Lake Veterinary Clinic, Emergency Social Services and Amanda’s Pampered Paws to ensure local animals are having their needs met.

In addition, LAFS has received support from the BC SPCA, The Postmen, L’il Red Pony Feed and Supplies in Quesnel, the Canadian Disaster Animal Response Team, and Loved at Last Dog Rescue. These groups are helping with needed supplies such as transport crates and food, which Schroff says will help stretch donor dollars further.

To donate to LAFS, visit https://www.lakesanimalfriendship.ca/shop/donate/.

More volunteers needed

While donations are hugely important, Schroff says it takes volunteers to “actually make stuff happen.”

“Our local volunteers have been amazing in helping get the critters what they need, when they need it, which can be a challenge when you have evacuation orders and other logistical nightmares to deal with,” he said.

According to Schroff, having more volunteers – including foster families – would make a big difference right now.

“We would love to have more, as we never have enough, even in normal times,” he said. “Cash donations are also great because they can be used to fill whatever need comes up.”

Other donations such as food, crates and supplies can be dropped off at P & B Feeds in Burns Lake.

“With the right resources we will be able to keep doing what we can to help keep everyone happy and healthy.”

Northerners helping northerners

A Facebook Page created by a northwest B.C. resident called ‘Northwest Forest Fire Support Network’ is dedicated to helping families and livestock displaced by wildfires in B.C. find temporary space until they can return home or rebuild.

Help is coming in many forms through this Facebook page – from the transportation of livestock evacuating a wildfire area to finding them temporary homes, to organizing feed for these animals and raising funds to feed all this livestock.

People have flocked to this Facebook page to post photos of their corals, pastures and chicken coops to open them up for evacuated animals.

Houston resident Deanna Bell has been instrumental in this effort. She has also set up a a Go Fund Me campaign called ‘Northwest forest fire support,’ which had raised over $11,000 by Thursday.

So far, between Bell handling the larger animals and Jason Jubinville from P & B Feeds in Burns Lake, who is handling the smaller ones, they’ve relocated over 1,200 animals.

READ MORE: Houston joins forces with Burns Lake

“So far, donations have been amazing,” Jubinville told Lakes District News, adding that lots of hay is still needed.

A donation account has also been set up at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union called ‘Northwest forest fire support.’

For more information on how to donate, contact Deanna Bell at 250-845-9595 or Jason Jubinville at 250-692-3276.

 

