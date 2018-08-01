Northwest Fire Centre sees 17 new fire starts

British Columbia saw 132 new fires on July 31, with 17 in the Northwest Fire Centre. (B.C. Wildfire Service image)

The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to multiple fire starts in the Nadina fire zone after a band of lightning moved through the area – specifically in areas south and west of François Lake, and near Nadina Lake.

Two fires of note are the Nadina Lake Fire, which is approximately 380 hectares, and the Verdun Mountain Fire, which is about 52 hectares.

“The Northwest Fire Centre is currently assessing these fires in a priority sequence,” said Carolyn Bartos, fire information officer for the Northwest Fire Centre. “Protection of life and property is the B.C. Wildfire Services’ top priority.”

Ground crews and helicopters are currently working on many of the new fires that started yesterday and a skimmer airtanker group is currently working the Verdun Mountain Fire, located on the Southside. In addition, more resources including crews, helicopters, and structure protection units are en route.

British Columbia saw 132 new fires yesterday – with 17 in the Northwest Fire Centre – bringing the total to 31 fires burning in the northwest and 304 in the province.

Another band of lightning is expected to move through the Northwest Fire Centre today.

