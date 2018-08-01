Northwest Fire Centre sees 17 new fire starts

Areas south and west of François Lake affected

British Columbia saw 132 new fires on July 31, with 17 in the Northwest Fire Centre. (B.C. Wildfire Service image)

The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to multiple fire starts in the Nadina fire zone after a band of lightning moved through the area – specifically in areas south and west of François Lake, and near Nadina Lake.

Two fires of note are the Nadina Lake Fire, which is approximately 380 hectares, and the Verdun Mountain Fire, which is about 52 hectares.

“The Northwest Fire Centre is currently assessing these fires in a priority sequence,” said Carolyn Bartos, fire information officer for the Northwest Fire Centre. “Protection of life and property is the B.C. Wildfire Services’ top priority.”

Ground crews and helicopters are currently working on many of the new fires that started yesterday and a skimmer airtanker group is currently working the Verdun Mountain Fire, located on the Southside. In addition, more resources including crews, helicopters, and structure protection units are en route.

British Columbia saw 132 new fires yesterday – with 17 in the Northwest Fire Centre – bringing the total to 31 fires burning in the northwest and 304 in the province.

Another band of lightning is expected to move through the Northwest Fire Centre today.

READ MORE: Shovel Lake wildfire continues to grow

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. store owner spurred into action after seeing infant over-heat
Next story
Killer whale pushing dead calf gets support from her pod

Just Posted

Evacuation alerts issued south of Burns Lake

In the event of an evacuation, a Reception Centre will be opened

Northwest fire ban starts Friday

Campfires and other open burning is prohibited starting noon ahead of the long weekend.

Northwest Fire Centre sees 17 new fire starts

Areas south and west of François Lake affected

Shovel Lake wildfire continues to grow

The fire remains zero per cent contained

UPDATE: Lightning reportedly caused 75 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

The Horsefly Lake fire is now a fire-of-note at 50 hectares

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Shovel Lake wildfire grows to 5,000 hectares

The Shovel Lake wildfire has seen substantial growth in the last 24… Continue reading

Hundreds turn to ICBC after Kootenay acid spill damages cars

Undercarriages, frames and suspensions are being examined for signs of sulfuric acid contamination

VIDEO: B.C. wildfire crews paying close attention to storms in next 48 hours

B.C. was hit with lightning on Tuesday night, sparking 132 new wildfires within 24 hours

B.C. volunteer firefighters work night patrols as raging wildfire rains ash, embers

Keremeos firefighters say they will work night shifts as long as needed, patrolling the Snowy Mountain fire.

1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Opposition parties blast minister for ‘dangerous’ EpiPen shortage

The NDP says the Liberals must take all steps necessary to prevent a future supply crunch.

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

Halifax to test palm trees in harsh winter climate

Nine palm trees have been planted in four Halifax parks, although the jury is out on whether they can survive winter

Most Read