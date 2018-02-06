(Wikimedia Commons photo)

Northwest woman sentenced for manslaughter in Vancouver

Samantha Doolan, 30, killed 28-year-old Lauren McLellan outside the Caprice Nightclub almost two years ago

A woman from the northwest/Terrace area has been sentenced for manslaughter in Vancouver following an attack outside the Caprice Nightclub almost two years ago.

Samantha Doolan, 30, got into a verbal altercation inside the Vancouver club with 28-year old Lauren Lindsay McLellan on Aug. 11, 2016.

Vancouver police reports say the nightclub staff asked the women to leave the club, but the conflict continued outside.

“Once outside, it is alleged that Lauren was physically assaulted by the other woman, causing her to fall to the ground,” police said at the time.

“The attack continued until the accused was pulled away by one of the club’s bouncers.”

Police arrested Doolan an estimated 30 minutes later, when she was exiting a taxi near Gastown.

The victim, McLellan, had been rushed to the hospital with severe head trauma, and was pronounced dead later that day.

According to news reports, Doolan pleaded guilty to manslaughter last July, and crown council put forth a plea for a four and a half year jail sentence.

But on Jan. 16, 2018, Doolan was sentenced to two years jail with three years prohibition, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of $200, and prohibited from using firearms for ten years.

Doolan is said to have lived in the several towns in the northwest, including Terrace, but moved to Vancouver several years ago.

