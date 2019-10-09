November court date for men accused of Southside assault

Craig Skin was in court in Burns Lake on Oct. 4 for an initial appearance related to charges of assault, breaking and entering and uttering threats. (Blair McBride photo)

One of two men facing charges related to an alleged assault on the Southside appeared in the Burns Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 4.

Craig Skin and Jordan Skin, who are both accused of breaking and entering, uttering threats and assault were scheduled for an initial appearance in court but only Craig was in attendance, according to the court registry.

The pair allegedly tried to enter a home at the 7000 block of Campbell Road on the Skin Tyee First Nation on Aug. 11.

A person whose identity has not been disclosed was allegedly assaulted during the incident.

Police arrested the men on the same day.

Craig is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 8, when he will decide which type of trial – by provincial or supreme court judge with or without a jury – he wants to be tried in.

Jordan is due to appear on the same date and if he doesn’t the Crown can apply for an arrest warrant.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

