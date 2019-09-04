Nutritional workshop at library

Nutritionist Jess Hart organized the Garden-Fresh Nutrition Workshop on Aug. 24 at the Burns Lake Library. Hart discussed the benefits of eating locally grown food and the best ways of preserving nutritional value. The group also made vegan pesto, miso kale salad, cucumber mint salsa, and chia jam with fresh local berries. (Submitted photos)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us