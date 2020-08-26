Obedience class gets new agility equipment for training

The Lakes Animal Friendship Society received the donation of some agility training equipment from Brandie Baker of Baker’s Acres. “Julie Harrison did the training and we had too much fun,” said Lyssa McDonald in an email to Lakes District News . Harrison is now considering holding more classes. “The regular obedience training classes are usually on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., but we may be changing to weekday evenings if there is enough interest,” Nicole Gerow and her dog Trigger show their talent as they work through the agility course.(Lyssa McDonald/Lakes District News)

