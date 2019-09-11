October court date for pair accused of Southside assault

Craig Skin and Jordan Skin face charges of breaking and entering, uttering threats and assault. (Lakes District News file photo)

The next court appearance for two local men charged with involvement in a violent incident on the Southside has been set for October.

Craig Skin and Jordan Skin, who are charged with breaking and entering, uttering threats and assault appeared in the Burns Lake Provincial Court on Aug. 29 and are next due to appear on Oct. 4, as BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin told Lakes District News.

Jordan appeared in court on Sept. 10 for an application to change the terms of his bail conditions.

The pair allegedly tried to enter a house at the 7000 block of Campbell Road on the Skin Tyee First Nation on Aug. 11.

After they left the scene police eventually located them and arrested them.

The identity of the person assaulted had not yet been disclosed because the investigation was ongoing, as RCMP Cpl. Greg Willcocks told Lakes District News.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook