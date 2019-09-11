Craig Skin and Jordan Skin face charges of breaking and entering, uttering threats and assault. (Lakes District News file photo)

October court date for pair accused of Southside assault

The next court appearance for two local men charged with involvement in a violent incident on the Southside has been set for October.

Craig Skin and Jordan Skin, who are charged with breaking and entering, uttering threats and assault appeared in the Burns Lake Provincial Court on Aug. 29 and are next due to appear on Oct. 4, as BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin told Lakes District News.

Jordan appeared in court on Sept. 10 for an application to change the terms of his bail conditions.

The pair allegedly tried to enter a house at the 7000 block of Campbell Road on the Skin Tyee First Nation on Aug. 11.

After they left the scene police eventually located them and arrested them.

The identity of the person assaulted had not yet been disclosed because the investigation was ongoing, as RCMP Cpl. Greg Willcocks told Lakes District News.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

Just Posted

Rattée visits Burns Lake

Claire Rattée, Conservative Party of Canada candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, accompanied by… Continue reading

Construction of water treatment plant begins

Ground work started on Sept. 4 as part of the construction of… Continue reading

November verdict for alleged killer of Burns Lake man

The verdict in a case involving a Burns Lake man who was… Continue reading

October court date for pair accused of Southside assault

The next court appearance for two local men charged with involvement in… Continue reading

Ootsa Lake Fishing Derby winners

A total of 196 anglers cast their rods at the Ootsa Lake… Continue reading

Fun for all at the Lakes District Fall Fair

The Lakes District Fall Fair held its annual event on Sept. 6-8… Continue reading

Exercise caution with cannabis

Editor: Cannabis can be used for medicinal purposes but it can also… Continue reading

Appreciate the flowery beauty of Burns Lake

Editor: I went for a walk around Burns Lake one evening this… Continue reading

Grand contribution to the arts

Lakes District Arts Council vice-president Wayne Brown presents a $1,000 scholarship cheque… Continue reading

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

737 aircraft hit flock of birds shortly after takeoff

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal

Ministry of Health assures patients and visitors parking rates have and will not increase

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Most Read