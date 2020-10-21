October snow sends cars gliding in ditches

Snow has already come to the North with Burns Lake getting a lot of snow on Oct. 15. The snow instantly made the roads slippery and in such icy road conditions a truck was first found stuck on the east side of Burns Lake, towards Prince George. The truck was stuck there for around four hours. While it started snowing in the evening, the snow continued to build up overnight and the next morning, several cars just outside Burns Lake on Hwy. 16, were seen sitting in the roadside ditch. (Shashank Bangera photo/Lakes District News)



