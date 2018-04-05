Officials call baby’s death and Alberta family’s illness ‘weird’

Investigators look for answers in baby’s death on Alberta First Nation

RCMP were still looking for answers Thursday after an infant died and 14 others were taken to hospital from an Alberta First Nation.

Police and paramedics were called Wednesday to Morley, on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation 60 kilometres west of Calgary, to check on a report of a child in medical distress.

RELATED: One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A four-month-old baby was declared dead at the scene and the others were suffering from influenza-like symptoms.

RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said investigators would remain at the home Thursday and he expected Alberta Health Services could be involved as well.

“It will be a matter of trying to figure out what has gone on here,” Peters said Thursday. “It’s going to be slow.”

He said the people in hospital are not quarantined and it doesn’t appear residents in nearby homes are at risk. He said an autopsy on the baby would likely take place Thursday or Friday.

Peters says it’s not unusual for people to fall ill, but having 15 in the same house is “weird.”

“It’s unusual and that’s why it has generated so much interest,” he said. “I understand why people are wondering. So are we and we’ve got to figure it out.”

RELATED: Softball community grieving death of Victoria teen with strep throat

EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux has said 10 children and four young adults were taken to hospital. One young child was in serious condition, while the rest were stable.

The symptoms were mainly respiratory, said Brideaux.

“Largely these are the typical symptoms we see in any seasonal flu,” he said. “Somebody may have some shortness of breath. They may have a fever. They may be feeling just generally unwell.”

There was no immediate response for comment from either the Alberta government or the office of federal Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott.

An official with the Assembly of First Nations said National Chief Perry Bellegarde spoke with Chief Ernest Wesley of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation Wednesday evening but there was no additional information about the incident.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon gas drops to 106.9
Next story
Illicit drug overdose deaths across B.C. trending down for 2018

Just Posted

Fishing lake pumped for mine

Centerra Gold pumping Philip Lake

Hundreds of people in the Lakes District are struggling with poverty: community workers

“Being poor is a full-time job”

New programs to boost young entrepreneurs

Funding comes from mining company Rio Tinto

Cheslatta Carrier Nation opens training centre

Facility to serve as education hub

Tax levy to increase by 3.3 percent

Budget meeting set for April 16

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Officials call baby’s death and Alberta family’s illness ‘weird’

Investigators look for answers in baby’s death on Alberta First Nation

$1 million to expand Indigenous entrepreneur program

Aboriginal Canadian Entrepreneurs Program, dreamed up in northwest B.C., to grow nationally

Illicit drug overdose deaths across B.C. trending down for 2018

Death Review Panel on overdose deaths make three major recommendations

Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

B.C. sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read