Skin Tyee First Nation purchases water toys from Woods n Water thanks to OJ Pipelines Canada donation. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

OJ Pipelines Canada makes donation to Skin Tyee First Nation

OJ Pipelines Canada made a kind donation to Skin Tyee First Nation (STFN). This donation will help STFN at their annual culture camp that is held at the Ootsa Lake Spillway for five days at the beginning of August. They have made it possible to purchase water toys, hiking supplies, archery, and grills for the 60+ kids that attend with their families. Elders attend to teach the youth and anyone who has lived off reserve about many things including plants, medicines, beading, drum making, hunting, fishing and telling their stories. With the assistance that was given to STFN, it was decided to support local businesses including Woods n Water, who were very generous and donated a kayak to the Loonie auction that is held at the culture camp. Top right: owner of Woods n Water Paul Hillard and staff members Nicole Gerow and Brighton Sackney, STFN councillor William Wissler, Bottom: Gail Skin and family, Chief Rosemarie Skin, Jade Irwin, Economic Development, Steven Patrick, Training and education and Melissa Dyck, Band Designate. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

