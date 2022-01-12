Omineca Ski Club has big grooming job

ski club

The Omineca Ski Club in Burns Lake has gotten a lot of snow lately, so the grooming machine was out all day grooming up a storm. Nearly the entire network is done with the exception of the tower. Conditions are perfect for skiing despite the brisk temperatures. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Prince George RCMP say rural crime has gone up 22% since October of 2021
No rapid COVID-19 tests available in Burns Lake

ed
