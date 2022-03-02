Omineca Ski Club trail grooming in Burns Lake

skiing

A fresh dusting of snow and some cold weather had volunteers hard at work trail grooming. Among the trails groomed were Dragon’s Back, Boulder, Dog Trails, Taffy’s trot, Summit, Family Marathon, Rowan, Aspen Rise, and Paulson Hills. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Fears about the pandemic, climate change worsening anxiety in B.C.: study
Next story
B.C. missionary in Ukraine shifts focus to helping those impacted by war

Just Posted

topics
Hot Topics for March 2

Rick Fuerst, one of the organizers of a rally in Smithers Nov. 18 to raise awareness of potential impacts of old-growth logging deferrals, talks to media following the event. (Thom Barker photo)
B.C. budget includes $185 million to mitigate impact of old-growth logging deferrals

dles
Burns Lake elementary schools take a stand against bullying

Photo of ‘new’ house with Ed Van Tine’s houseboat tied up at the dock. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
My first house on Ootsa Lake