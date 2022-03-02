Omineca Ski Club trail grooming in Burns Lake

A fresh dusting of snow and some cold weather had volunteers hard at work trail grooming. Among the trails groomed were Dragon’s Back, Boulder, Dog Trails, Taffy’s trot, Summit, Family Marathon, Rowan, Aspen Rise, and Paulson Hills. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)
