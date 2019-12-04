Omineca ski swap

(L-R) Julie Sheppard and Cherelle Finstad of Omineca Ski Club managed the annual ski swap at Woods N’ Water in Burns Lake on Nov. 30. Skiers can sign up for club memberships and swap their ski gear. It is usually held at the ski club but this year was held at Woods N’ Water to promote the shop’s addition of skis to its products for sale. (Blair McBride photo)