Flock of geese

One big happy family on Tchesinkut Lake near Burns Lake

Seen here is a combined group of a few adult geese and their young. Often you will see several pairs of geese with all the of the fledglings grouped together to form a protective nursery guarded by several adult geese. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
B.C. man who survived 2 recent assassination attempts has a history of getting shot at

Just Posted

Mamma bear with three cubs
Community grieves mama bear and three cubs

A promotional event that RDBN is hosting over the summer
Connecting consumers to producers

eagle fishing
Eagle fishing

Chip Run
Burns Lake Native Logging helps out