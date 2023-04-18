RCMP in front of the Maples where a shooting allegedly took place on the morning of April 18. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

RCMP in front of the Maples where a shooting allegedly took place on the morning of April 18. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

UPDATE: One in hospital with serious injuries after shooting near Penticton elementary school

The school went into a hold-and-secure state out of an abundance of caution

Editor’s note: This story originally stated one individual was arrested. This is not the case, and no individual is currently in custody. The Western News apologizes for this mistake.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.:

One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Maples townhouse complex in Penticton.

A 34-year-old man was found inside the townhouse by RCMP, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was then transported to the hospital.

His injuries have been described by RCMP as serious.

“At this time, investigators are unable to provide a description of the suspects or the vehicle they may have fled in. However, based on the information gathered so far, this appears to be a targeted incident with no further risk to the public,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

One person was allegedly seen by a witness at the scene being taken away in handcuffs.

“Officers will remain on scene to allow time for further investigation,” said Cpl. Grandy.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call the Penticton RCMP non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.

Original Story:

A reported shooting at the Maples in Penticton put the nearby Queen’s Park Elementary School on alert early on Tuesday morning.

According to a witness, as many as 14 police vehicles responded to Maple Street after shots were heard around 8:15 a.m.

No police tape was visible at the scene and RCMP had mostly left by 9:15 a.m.

Multiple homes destroyed in Penticton multiplex fire

Queen’s Park put itself into a hold-and-secure state, not a lockdown, out of an abundance of caution and alerted parents with an email after being contacted by RCMP.

One person was seen being taken away in handcuffs by the RCMP, according to a witness at the scene.

The RCMP have been contacted for more information.

