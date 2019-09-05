One seriously hurt after highway crash involving school bus near Fernie

Transport truck rear-ended a motorhome, which then hit the stopped school bus

The driver of a motorhome was seriously injured after colliding with a semi-trailer and school bus Thursday on Highway 3 near Fernie.

Only two children were on the bus at the time of the crash near the community of Hosmer, police said. No one else was hurt.

The bus had stopped on the highway around 3 p.m., police said, and the motorhome stopped behind it.

A transport truck coming up behind them failed to stop and rear-ended the motorhome, which then hit the bus.

The driver of the motorhome was taken to hospital.

