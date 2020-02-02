One snowmobiler found dead after getting stuck in tree well near Fernie

A snowmobiler was declared deceased after becoming stuck in a tree well above Morrissey on January 31, according to Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR).

A snowmobiler was declared deceased after becoming stuck in a tree well above Morrissey on Jan. 31, according to Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR).

The 47-year-old sledder was reported to be trapped in a tree well via a cell phone call by his son. Fernie SAR was activated by the Elk Valley RCMP in the afternoon on Friday.

“With light running out the Fernie SAR technicians were dropped at Fernie Wilderness Adventures (FWA) and proceeded to the scene with the assistance of FWA via snowmobile and cat,” said Fernie SAR on their Facebook page.

The SAR team worked with guides to locate and recover the sledder but unfortunately the sledder “was recovered deceased.”

This was the second activation for Fernie SAR on January 31. The first call came at approximately 3 p.m. for an InReach activation in the Flathead. According to SAR, two technicians responded via Ascent Helicopter but the S.O.S was discovered to be a false activation.

After another tree well related death at Fernie Alpine Resort on January 17, residents and visitors to the area are encouraged to use caution when partaking in snow activities.

