A flag waves outside a home in honour of the victims of the April 6, 2018 bus crash that took the lives of 16 and injured 13, in Humboldt, Sask., Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Matt Smith/The Canadian Press)

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

A memorial service held Saturday to mark one year since the Humboldt Broncos tragedy was to include a moment of silence at 4:50 p.m. — the exact time of the deadly crash.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured after the Saskatchewan hockey team’s bus collided with a semi driven by a novice trucker who had blown a stop sign at a rural intersection.

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world to put hockey sticks on their front porches in solidarity with the Humboldt community. More than $15 million was also donated from people in more than 80 countries for the victims’ families.

“These boys have had their year and they are in heaven or skating with Jesus, I guess,” said Karen Rafael, a first responder who helped at the horrific crash scene last April 6.

She returned to the crossing of Highways 35 and 335 on Saturday to pay her respects and wipe falling snow off pictures and mementoes left among wooden crosses.

A steady line of vehicles stopped at the site, and many people wearing hockey jerseys got out to pray or lay flowers.

READ MORE: Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Jeremy Collyer of Brandon, Man. arrived with a group of hockey parents before going to watch their children play a championship game in nearby Tisdale, Sask.

“It really hits home,” he said.

“We all have kids in hockey. And you know, it’s funny— you always hear you’re one big family. And it’s true.”

The memorial service was being held at the Humboldt arena, where rows of yellow banners hang above the main entrance with the names of all 29 people who were on the bus that day.

Premier Scott Moe said he was attending the service with his wife, and a spokeswoman from the Prime Minister’s Office said a video message would be played from Justin Trudeau.

In a statement Saturday, Trudeau thanked first responders for their courage and professionalism in the aftermath of the crash, while praising Humboldt for its resilience.

“When we think of Humboldt, we cannot forget pictures of the wreckage — but what will stay in our hearts forever are images of compassion and strength: players clasping hands, united, in the hospital ward; young men learning to stand, walk, and take to the ice again; hockey sticks leaned up against thousands of Canadian front doors,” the prime minister said.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer on Saturday also noted the strength of the community and the outpouring of support from across the country.

“As a parent and a Saskatchewanian, I still find myself without adequate words to capture how this tragedy has been felt by our province, and our nation,” he said in a statement. “A year may have dulled the sharpness of the pain, but no passage of time can change the depth of our sorrow.”

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary was sentenced last month to eight years for dangerous driving causing death and bodily injury. Court heard he was an inexperienced driver travelling for the first time in the area.

The three prairie provinces have since made training mandatory for commercial truck drivers and an entry-level national training standard is to be in place next year.

Trudeau also noted in his statement that the federal government plans to make it mandatory, as of September 2020, for all new medium and large highway buses to have seatbelts for passengers.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

Just Posted

Annita McPhee joins race for NDP nomination

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP hopeful is a three-term president of the Tahltan Central Government

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

Aboriginal youth hockey championship

The team Dayee Yez placed fourth in the Prince George championships last… Continue reading

Pipeline work to start in 2020, CGL says

Work on the Coastal GasLink (CGL) project in the Burns Lake area… Continue reading

Cheslatta Carrier Nation hosts winter carnival

Cheslatta Carrier Nation hosted a fun winter carnival day on March 22… Continue reading

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Most Read