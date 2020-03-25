Only essential visits allowed at Burns Lake Hospital

Northern Health is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health and BC Centre for Disease Control to respond to COVID-19. The situation is evolving quickly and their strategies are evolving to keep people in the communities they serve safe.

To support the Provincial Health Officer’s directions around social distancing and protect the residents, patients and staff from the transmission of COVID-19, Northern Health has made the difficult decision to allow only essential visits to their facilities which includes the Lakes Distirct Hospital & Health Centre.

Essential visits will be considered for patients who are critically ill, receiving end-of-life care, frail and need an escort or family member for their safety.

Eligible essential visitors must pass important screening criteria. This means uyou cannot have a cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat or shortness of breath, and you cannot have travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days.

Northen Health understand the importance of visits from family and loved ones to patients and long-term care residents and they appreciate your understanding and support in helping to keep everyone safe.

The COVID-19 situation in British Columbia is continually evolving and the information below is current as of 3 p.m. on March 24, 2020.

Cases:

• Total confirmed cases in B.C.: 617

• New cases since March 22, 2020: 145 (March 23 – 67; March 24 – 78)

• Hospitalized cases: 59

• Intensive care: 23

• Deaths: 13

• Recovered: 173

Confirmed cases by region:

• Vancouver Coastal Health: 330

• Fraser Health: 194

• Island Health: 44

• Interior Health: 41

• Northern Health: 8