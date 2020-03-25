Only essential visits allowed at Burns Lake Hospital

Northern Health is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health and BC Centre for Disease Control to respond to COVID-19. The situation is evolving quickly and their strategies are evolving to keep people in the communities they serve safe.

To support the Provincial Health Officer’s directions around social distancing and protect the residents, patients and staff from the transmission of COVID-19, Northern Health has made the difficult decision to allow only essential visits to their facilities which includes the Lakes Distirct Hospital & Health Centre.

Essential visits will be considered for patients who are critically ill, receiving end-of-life care, frail and need an escort or family member for their safety.

Eligible essential visitors must pass important screening criteria. This means uyou cannot have a cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat or shortness of breath, and you cannot have travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days.

Northen Health understand the importance of visits from family and loved ones to patients and long-term care residents and they appreciate your understanding and support in helping to keep everyone safe.

The COVID-19 situation in British Columbia is continually evolving and the information below is current as of 3 p.m. on March 24, 2020.

Cases:

• Total confirmed cases in B.C.: 617

• New cases since March 22, 2020: 145 (March 23 – 67; March 24 – 78)

• Hospitalized cases: 59

• Intensive care: 23

• Deaths: 13

• Recovered: 173

Confirmed cases by region:

• Vancouver Coastal Health: 330

• Fraser Health: 194

• Island Health: 44

• Interior Health: 41

• Northern Health: 8

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic
Next story
World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Just Posted

Only essential visits allowed at Burns Lake Hospital

Northern Health is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health and… Continue reading

How Burns Lake is dealing with the COVID-19

How Burns Lake is dealing with the COVID-19

Virtual concerts available in Burns Lake

The Lakes District Arts Council is launching a new service … a… Continue reading

Citizens of the year announced in Burns Lake

The recipients of the Lakes District’s Bill Konkin Citizens of the Year… Continue reading

Progress being made along Coastal GasLink route

Pipe sections arriving at a storage site in Houston

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn

Improper flushing can clog and damage a community’s septic and sewer systems

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games, instead

World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. budget heads into unknown deficit range preparing for COVID-19

Surpluses washed away by $5 billion spending, plummeting revenue

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Most Read