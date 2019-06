Ootsa Lake Bible Camp celebrated their Kick Off Day on May 25 with canoeing, wall climbing, crafts and other activities. The camp raised more than $3,000 at its merchandise sale on the same day. The camp’s summer schedule runs until Aug. 2 and includes the Fisherman’s Friends Discipleship Camp on July 1-5; Day Camp on July 8-12, July 15-19 and July 22-26; and Family Camp on July 28-Aug. 2. (Submitted photos)