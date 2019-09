A total of 196 anglers cast their rods at the Ootsa Lake Fishing Derby on Aug. 30-Sept. 2, hosted by the Tweedsmuir Recreation Commission. Elijah Hetu reeled in the first place prize with his fish that weighed 9.42 lbs, coming in second place was Ken Funk with a 8.2 lb fish, Troy Stringer in third with 8.04 lbs, Stacey Hainstock came fourth with 7.94 lbs, and Dave Peterson won the trip to Big Eutsuk. (Submitted photos)