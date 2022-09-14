Ootsa Lake Fishing Derby was once again a huge success with 182 entries. Bonnie penner was first with 9.84 lbs , Trent Hetu was second with 8.65 lbs, Monique Beach was third with 8.64 lbs, and Richard Whitehead was fourth with 8.61 lbs. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map