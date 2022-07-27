Open fire prohibition for Northwest Fire Centre

Northwest area includes Burns Lake and Houston

Fire restrictions

Effective Thursday, July 28, Category 2 and Category 3 open burning will be prohibited through the Northwest Fire Centre’s (NWFC) area, which includes Burns Lake and Houston areas.

Category 2 refers to fires, other than a campfire, that burn material in one pile not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width, material concurrently in two piles each not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width and stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed 0.2 hectares.

Category 3 means an open fire that burns material concurrently in three or more piles each not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width, material in one or more piles each exceeding two metres in height or three metres in width, one or more windrows (row of cut hay or small grain crop) and stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 hectares.

The current forecast for the NWFC’s jurisdiction area is calling for elevated temperatures through the weekend and into next week, causing increased fire danger. This prohibition will remain in effect until Oct. 15, or until the order is rescinded.

More information about open burning is available online. Prohibited activities are, fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description and air curtain burners.

This prohibition order does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide (or smaller) and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes. Campfire regulations is available online.

Prohibitions apply to all public and private lands unless otherwise specified.

Anyone found in contravention of an open-burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone or through the BC Wildfire Service mobile app.

