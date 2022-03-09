Open house at College of New Caledonia

cnc
trades display
cooking display

The College of New Caledonia Burns Lake campus held an open house on March 4 to provide information about programs and courses to potential students. Included as part of the open house was a tour of the campus, a chance to browse the different courses offered and introductions to instructors. Personalized gift bag with snacks and pamphlets were handed out to each participant as well. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
B.C. Indigenous partners to become part owners of Coastal GasLink

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The project has used trenchless tunnel boring to cross the Salmon and Parsnip Rivers. Its crossing of the Morice River near Houston has been a target of vandalism and roadblocks. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. Indigenous partners to become part owners of Coastal GasLink

hot
Hot Topics for March 1

Two dogs have been at large in the wild for over a month near Burns Lake. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Update on abandoned dogs near Burns Lake

moose
Moose hanging with horses