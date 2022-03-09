Open house at College of New Caledonia

The College of New Caledonia Burns Lake campus held an open house on March 4 to provide information about programs and courses to potential students. Included as part of the open house was a tour of the campus, a chance to browse the different courses offered and introductions to instructors. Personalized gift bag with snacks and pamphlets were handed out to each participant as well. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)
