Vice-Admiral Mark Norman reacts during a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Opposition force emergency meeting of defence committee on Norman affair

Norman was the second-in-command of Canada’s military before he was suspended

Three Conservative and one NDP MP are requesting that the House of Commons national defence committee be reconvened to examine the government’s conduct in the investigation and prosecution of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.

Norman was the second-in-command of Canada’s military before he was suspended and then charged with breach of trust over alleged leaks of secret information about a navy shipbuilding contract.

Federal prosecutors stayed the charges on Wednesday, saying they had no reasonable prospect of getting a conviction.

In a letter sent Sunday to the clerk of the committee, the MPs say they are also looking to call a number of witnesses to the committee including Norman himself and the prime minister.

Norman’s lawyer, Marie Henein, has questioned why members of the former Conservative government had not been questioned during their investigation.

The Mounties say they respect the Crown’s decision to drop the case and that their officers conducted a thorough, independent and highly-professional investigation.

The letter from the MPs also alleges the prime minister prejudiced the conduct of the matter by inappropriately anticipating the RCMP’s investigation would result in a prosecution.

“This suggests that he and his cabinet had inappropriate access to information regarding an independent criminal proceeding,” their letter said.

READ MORE: Crown drops breach-of-trust case against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer
Next story
Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

Just Posted

Evacuation order for Fraser Lake fire lifted

The state of emergency and evacuation order related to the fire burning… Continue reading

Fire breaks out near Fraser Lake

A fire broke out in the afternoon of May 11 near Fraser… Continue reading

No charges laid in VIP fishing trip to Ecstall River, anglers told

But DFO says ongoing conversations will limit likelihood of repeat incidents

Wet’suwet’en First Nation tells court it should have been consulted after artifacts found at pipeline site

Petition challenges the decision of the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission and provincial Archaeology Branch

Lara Beckett new NCLGA president

Beckett moves up from first vice-president

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’

Wildfire east of Kamloops now estimated at 19 hectares

The human-caused blaze is officially deemed out of control

NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer

Singh however insists today’s motion is not an attempt to beat back Green support

Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires

The blaze broke out Saturday near the community of Lejac, about five kilometres east of Fraser Lake

Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

UPDATE: The Lejac fire now categorized as ‘being held’

Residents should be cautious during May long weekend, RDBN says

Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

Toronto advances to NBA’s Eastern Conference final after beating Philadelphia 92-90

Most Read