Out with old in with the new playground coming soon to Burns Lake

The old playground is gone and the new playground is on its way. The old play ground’s new home is in Topley and there will be no playground available for a few weeks at Spirit Square, but the wait will be worth it. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
