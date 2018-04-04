Outages expected during Burns Lake pole replacement

BC Hydro replacing 9,000 poles across province

BC Hydro has announced plans to replace upwards of 9,000 wooden utility poles as part of a province-wide maintenance project. The effort could mean power outages in the coming months.

“To ensure the safety of our crews and the public, BC Hydro may need to disconnect power when replacing aging power poles,” the company said in a media release.

“Crews will notify customers in-person, by mail or phone about these scheduled outages for maintenance.”

In Burns Lake, the project will involve the replacement of about 190 aging poles, according to Bob Gammer, manager of northern community relations for BC Hydro.

Gammer said that according to BC Hydro’s line manager for Burns Lake, the work will take place throughout the fiscal year, which starts on April 1. The work will be performed by BC Hydro and contractor crews “on an ongoing basis,” he said.

Company spokesperson Susie Rieder told the Lakes District News that crews “take special care to avoid any unnecessary impacts to customers, however if outages need to be scheduled, BC Hydro will notify customers.”

She added that customers can call 1-800-224-9376 for more information about the pole-replacement project.

