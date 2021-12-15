Outdoor rink in Burns Lake

An outdoor ice rink is being put down in Burns Lake, outside of the Lakeside Multiplex. The rink was filled with water by the Burns Lake Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. The Village of Burns Lake says it opened on Dec. 11, and will be open from sunrise until sunset seven days a week. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map