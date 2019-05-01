Over 1,600 people attend Burns Lake trade show

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce 2019 Trade Show ran on April 26-27 in the Tom Forsyth Memorial. Inside the arena there were 42 booths and 15 booths outside from businesses, services and government from Burns Lake, Prince George, Smithers and Houston. Several musical and dance performers entertained attendees on both days. “I think the trade show was a huge success,” said organizer and past president of the Chamber of Commerce Laura Blackwell. “Burns Lake hasn’t had a trade show since 2011. Our committee who organized the show consisted of Jason Jubinville, Paul Hillard, myself and chamber staff. Randi Amendt and Kristi Wall worked very hard to help organize this event with us, we all worked hard to pull this off as we started working on it three months ago. We were happy to see that the community support it as well. We had over 1,600 people come through the door over the two day event.” Chamber manager Randi Amendt said, “This kind of event is so good for our community as it showcases what Burns Lake and area has to offer, from small home based businesses to larger businesses such as Tahtsa Timber. I think the event was a success and look forward to organizing another trade show for 2021. It was also nice to see out of town vendors join us.” (Blair McBride photos)