Over 700 toys have been donated for the secret Santa’s workshop, a new addition to The Link Food Centre’s annual holiday spirit funding drive. (Submitted photo)

Over 700 toys donated for Burns Lake’s ‘secret Santa’

Holiday spirit funding drive in full swing

Burns Lakers are going above and beyond this Christmas season to ensure every child finds a present under their Christmas tree.

Over 700 toys have been donated for the secret Santa’s workshop, a new addition to the annual holiday spirit funding drive, said Candice Little, The Link Food Centre’s finance and food centre manager.

The secret Santa’s workshop is currently taking place at the Lakeview Mall. Families that have applied to receive the gifts have until Dec. 23, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., to pick up the toys their kids will love the most. They’ll also have access to a gift wrapping station.

READ MORE: Link offers new, inclusive Christmas gift program

“It is the season of giving, and at a time of year when we take time to reflect on how blessed we are, it is important to consider those who may not be quite so fortunate,” said Little.

Also new this year is the ‘24 days of giving,’ which highlights businesses that have donated $500 or more to the food bank. These businesses are being recognized as “donor of the day” on social media, between Dec. 1 and 24.

As of Dec. 13, there are only three spots left, said Little.

But as the sixth annual funding drive nears the end, food and cash donations are still being encouraged. As of Dec. 13, the organization still needs approximately $8,700 to reach its $22,500 goal.

And there’s no shortage of need in Burns Lake, said Little.

Last fiscal year the food bank provided food to 1,198 individuals — that’s an increase of 27 per cent over the previous year. Little said 32 per cent of those clients were under the age of 18, and 14 per cent were over the age of 60.

“Not all of these people come every week for support, but many do,” said Little, adding the amount of support the food bank provides to its clients is directly related to the amount of money it raises throughout the year and the grants acquired.

“We, at The Link, are so grateful that this community of ours takes pride in making sure that none of our neighbours go hungry this year,” said Little. “That’s what community is all about.”

Food donations can be dropped off at The Link Food Centre (Mondays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.), Save-On-Foods or the Real Canadian Wholesale Club.

For more details on how to make a donation, visit www.ldfes.com.

RELATED: Lakes District Food Bank celebrates one year in new location

Previous story
B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders; Crown

Just Posted

Red Apple’s toy drive brings Burns Lakers together

Burns Lake had a successful day of giving on Dec. 7. The… Continue reading

Lake Babine Nation grand opening

About 30 people gathered for the grand opening of the newly renovated… Continue reading

Way to go Burns Lake

“Red and White Hunger Fight” was organized by paramedics from the Burns… Continue reading

sELFless Christmas Concert

William Konkin Elmentary School performa wonderful and entertaiining play and Christmas concert… Continue reading

P B Feeds in Burns Lake holds fun day with Santa and local cats and dogs

Santa stopped over at P & B Feeds in Burns Lake on… Continue reading

VIDEO: Festive flashmob breaks out at Okanagan Superstore

Staff and customers in Westbank were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

B.C. boys Price, Weber help Habs upend Canucks 3-1

Vancouver drops third straight NHL game

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders; Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

The reason bagged salads get hit with recalls

One food safety expert says pre-washed and chopped produce is not always as clean as it looks

‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

Alberta argues it has its own power to address carbon emissions and Ottawa should butt out

Bus carrying Victoria students crashed after it moved for another vehicle: police

Two 18-year-old students were killed in the Sept. 14, 2019 crash in Bamfield

Most Read