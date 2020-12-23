Over 900 toys donated for the LINK’s toy drive

Despite this year with the grim COVID hanging over everyone’s heads, it could not dampen the spirits of Burns Lakers, who have given generously to ensure every child finds a present under their Christmas tree.

Over 900 toys were donated for the secret Santa’s workshop according to Candice Little, The Link Food Centre’s finance and food centre manager. The Secret Santa’s workshop, which was a new addition in 2019, saw over 700 toys donated that year and 170 kids received gifts.

“We are still receiving applications daily but so far we have 70 families registered,” she said.

The secret Santa’s workshop is currently taking place at the Lakeview Mall. Families that have applied to receive the gifts have until Dec. 22, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., to pick up the toys their kids will love the most. They’ll also have access to a gift wrapping station.

“Our incredible community never ceases to amaze me — the joy that is being shared in the giving and receiving of support make this such an important event for our community as a whole,” said Little.

As the seventh annual funding drive nears the end, food and cash donations are still accepted. Little said that they were still receiving donations and hence would release the grand total raised in the Season of Giving campaign once they are able to make the final announcement. This year’s goal for the organization is to reach $25,000 through the Season of Giving campaign.

Also, as part of the ‘24 days of giving,’ which highlights businesses that have donated $500 or more to the food bank. These businesses are being recognized as “donor of the day” on social media every day.

For more details on how to make a donation, visit www.ldfes.com.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

