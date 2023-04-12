Overcoming obstacles in business and life

Janet Macadam, the proud owner of Decker Lake Trading Post in Decker Lake, is celebrating four years of successfully running the family-owned business. Four years ago, she bought the store from her father, Lawrence Hallgren and since then, she’s been running the business through the many ups and downs that life has dealt her. Despite setbacks including a cancer diagnosis, the loss of her mother, her father, and her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, Janet has continued to work tirelessly to keep the store open and serve the community.

“It hasn’t been easy – there have been ups and downs, but that has meant I am now able to reflect on the good times and be grateful for them,” said Janet.

Janet’s story is one of perseverance and resilience. When she was diagnosed with melanoma cancer a year and a half before taking over the business, she refused to let it stand in the way of her dream. Shortly after becoming the official owner of the shop, she lost her mother, Helen Hallgren, but was grateful that her mother got to see her fulfill her lifelong dream.

“She was very happy that I was taking charge of the legacy, and she was happy to see me fulfill my dream. She wasn’t with us long after that, but at least she got to see that,” said Janet.

However, Janet’s health struggles continued, and her cancer treatments often pulled her away from the store. To make matters worse, her husband, who had always been her biggest support, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, making it even harder for Janet to keep the business running smoothly.

“My husband has been great, always helped me, always fixed things around here, but now it is difficult, and we have to rely on other people to fix things. He tries so hard, but it is hard on him as well,” she noted. “But our kids have been a huge support through this time. My son, who used to live in Houston, has now even moved back to Burns Lake so that he can be closer to us. He is also at the shop, working, five days a week.”

While Janet and her family were making peace with all the grief and hardships of the past four years, they were dealt another blow. This year in February, Lawrence Hallgren passed away.

“For the past four years, it has felt like one thing after another has kept happening, but I am so grateful for the time I had with him, and there are so many other good things that have come out of these four years,” Janey said, reflecting on the past four years. “I have three grandchildren now – they are my pride and joy.”

Throughout the difficult four years, the pandemic taking away tourism and business, and the hardships Janet has faced, one thing that has remained constant has been the community’s support. Last year in March, when she was leaving to get her treatment in Vancouver, many in the community rallied together to throw her a parade to show their support.

“I am so grateful to everyone who has supported me and continues to support me,” Janet said, adding, “I will continue to work and serve in this business for as long as I can.”

When asked what keeps her going apart from the support, Janet said – “Determination!”

“There are always better days ahead, sometimes it seems bleak, but things pick up; there are always good things happening. For me, Summer is always exciting…and there is a whole new wave of tourists that will come. They are interesting, and we have had people from everywhere. Every year it has been like that; even if they stop in to just browse, usually have an ice cream or something, it is just so nice to talk to them – so much variety and so many different voices.”

Janet doesn’t know if her kids will take over the business in the future, but she hopes it stays in the family – as a legacy.