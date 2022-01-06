Overdose alert issued for Northern Health region

One of B.C.’s health authorities has issued a health alert following an increase in drug-related overdoses believed to be caused by substances sold as down.

Northern Health, which covers an area of nearly 600,000 square kilometres, made the announcement Thursday, Jan. 6.

“Substances circulating are highly toxic and may be contaminated with benzodiazepines (benzos) causing heavy and prolonged sedation, and requires more naloxone to reverse,” the alert reads.

“One of the first signs of an overdose is choking, gurgling or snoring sounds.”

Overdose prevention services are located in Quesnel, Prince George, Terrace and Dawson Creek.

To keep safe, Northern Health strongly encourages individuals to carry naloxone, don’t mix drugs with alcohol and never use alone.

