A paramedic from B.C. Ambulance prepares a large dose of Naloxone as they respond to a drug overdose in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Over the past several years the drug overdoses not only across British Columbia but throughout Canada have but grown. On June, 23, 2021 for instance B.C. Ambulance paramedics responded to 140 overdose calls across the province with 42 of those being just in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Overdose death toll tops 1,000 in first 6 months of 2021: BC Coroners Service

There were 159 illicit drug deaths in June

More than 1,000 British Columbians died as a result of the province’s illicit drug crisis in the first six months of 2021, the BC Coroners Service said Tuesday (Aug. 31).

According to the agency, 159 people fatally overdosed in June alone, bringing the total to 1,011 deaths between January and June.

June was the ninth consecutive month when more than 150 died, as chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said that the toxicity of B.C.’s illicit drug supply was continuing to drive the fatalities.

More to come.

B.C. overdoses

