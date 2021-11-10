Owl perched in Burns Lake

Nature has a funny way of letting you know when the seasons are changing. Some lovely pictures of an owl embracing the chilly weather were captured by Burns Lake photographer Wren Gilgan. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map