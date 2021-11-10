Owl perched in Burns Lake

owl
owl

Nature has a funny way of letting you know when the seasons are changing. Some lovely pictures of an owl embracing the chilly weather were captured by Burns Lake photographer Wren Gilgan. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Increase in organ donors a breath of fresh air for B.C. lung transplant recipients
Next story
Pumpkin recycling in Burns Lake

Just Posted

A survey by BC Hydro, found British Columbians still ‘underprepared’ for storm-related power outages. (File photo)
Northern residents most prepared in B.C. to battle storm-related power outage: BC Hydro

Lakes District news hot topics of the week. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Hot Topics for Nov. 10

The Red Chris open pit mine in northwest B.C., operated by Australian giant Newcrest Mining. In a $3.5 billion deal, Newcrest acquired Pretivm Resources, parent company of Brucejack. (Newcrest mining photo)
Newcrest acquires Brucejack Mine’s parent company Pretivm in a $3.5 billion deal

Population in rural area continues to go down. (Lakes District News)
RDBN report on rural housing needs