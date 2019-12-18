P B Feeds in Burns Lake holds fun day with Santa and local cats and dogs

Santa stopped over at P & B Feeds in Burns Lake on Dec. 14 to have a visit and pictures taken with local pets. Some pets where happy to see Saint Nick where others were not impressed at all. The photos were done by donation and all proceeds went to Lakes Animal Friendship Society. Owner, Jason Jubinville said, It’s aleays great to help out the community and also holding these fun events are lots of fun. We look forward to doing it again next year.” Just under $500 was raised. (Laura Blackwell photos)