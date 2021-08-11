francois lake

Pacific Atlantic Construction Pipeline bottle donation

The Francois Lake Elementary School and the Grassy Plains School PACs each received $570.50 in donations for the month of June, courtesy of the Pacific Atlantic Construction Pipeline bottle donation. PACP will also match all funds that came from their donated bottles for each month. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

