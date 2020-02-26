Pacific Atlantic Pipeline holds supply chain meeting in Burns Lake

Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction (PAPC) held a supply chain meeting Feb. 19 in Burns Lake at the the Gathering Place. The meeting was well attended. PAPC took the opportunity to let the Burns Lake community know what opportunities were available and how locals could get involved. (Lakes District News photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map