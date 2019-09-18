Paddle power of First Nations youth

A group of 10 First Nations youth from the Burns Lake area took part in a 113 kilometre canoe trip in August. Ten young people from the Wet’suwet’en and Lake Babine nations set off in their canoes from Vernon on Aug. 27 and finished in Penticton on Aug. 30. The group paddled about 30 km per day. Local RCMP officer James Wingfield was the skipper during the adventure. (Submitted photo)