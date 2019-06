Eight local artists work their magic on canvas for the Plein Air event in Burns Lake on May 31. The two-day live art show gives artists of all ages and skill levels a chance to express themselves using paint brushes and paint. The project was spearheaded by economic development officer Lorie Watson. (Blair McBride photos)

Burns Lake resident Rene Jaspers, a featured artist for the Plein Air event paints a street scene. Jaspers provided assistance for those wanting to paint. (Blair McBride photo)