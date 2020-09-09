Pair charged with murder in gang-related shooting

Gordie Braaten, 37, former Burns Lake resident and Hugh McIntosh, 52, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder

Gordie Braaten and Hugh McIntosh are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from an incident in February in which two people were shot in a Brocklehurst apartment unit. Jason Glover died of his injuries and Kelly Callfas survived after being shot multiple times. Gordie Braaten and Hugh McIntosh are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from an incident in February in which two people were shot in a Brocklehurst apartment unit. Jason Glover died of his injuries and Kelly Callfas survived after being shot multiple times.

Two men charged in connection with a deadly gangland shooting in 2019 will stand trial early next year.

Gordie Braaten, 37, a former Burns Lake resident and Hugh McIntosh, 52, a Kamloops resident, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from an incident that left one man dead and a woman with gunshot wounds to the face.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the 1900-block of Tranquille Road in Brocklehurst on Feb. 15, 2019, for a report of a shooting. Two people had been shot. Jason Glover died of his injuries and Kelly Calfas survived after being shot multiple times.

Braaten was arrested on March 4 at a home on Cree Drive on the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc reserve. McIntosh as arrested on Feb. 25 in Langley.

The incident was part of a deadly gang war that saw four people killed in a five-month span.

Lawyers are expected to return to court in November for a month of pre-trial hearings.

Braaten and McIntosh are slated to stand trial in front of a B.C. Supreme Court jury over a period of two months, beginning in February 2021.

READ MORE: Kamloops fraudster fooled — and avoids jail time

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

murder trial