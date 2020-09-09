Gordie Braaten and Hugh McIntosh are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from an incident in February in which two people were shot in a Brocklehurst apartment unit. Jason Glover died of his injuries and Kelly Callfas survived after being shot multiple times. Gordie Braaten and Hugh McIntosh are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from an incident in February in which two people were shot in a Brocklehurst apartment unit. Jason Glover died of his injuries and Kelly Callfas survived after being shot multiple times.

Pair charged with murder in gang-related shooting

Gordie Braaten, 37, former Burns Lake resident and Hugh McIntosh, 52, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder

Two men charged in connection with a deadly gangland shooting in 2019 will stand trial early next year.

Gordie Braaten, 37, a former Burns Lake resident and Hugh McIntosh, 52, a Kamloops resident, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from an incident that left one man dead and a woman with gunshot wounds to the face.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the 1900-block of Tranquille Road in Brocklehurst on Feb. 15, 2019, for a report of a shooting. Two people had been shot. Jason Glover died of his injuries and Kelly Calfas survived after being shot multiple times.

Braaten was arrested on March 4 at a home on Cree Drive on the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc reserve. McIntosh as arrested on Feb. 25 in Langley.

The incident was part of a deadly gang war that saw four people killed in a five-month span.

Lawyers are expected to return to court in November for a month of pre-trial hearings.

Braaten and McIntosh are slated to stand trial in front of a B.C. Supreme Court jury over a period of two months, beginning in February 2021.

READ MORE: Kamloops fraudster fooled — and avoids jail time

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

murder trial

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down
Next story
COVID-19: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars

Just Posted

Gemma Elliott’s solo art show at the Lakes District Museum and Gallery in September

Admission to the museum is by donation

Patient transfers continue leaving Northern communities vulnerable

Changes to contracts, additional vehicles are some of the solutions from BC Ambulances

August numbers close to last year’s for Burns Lake Visitor Centre

Covid affects local tourism

Culvert installation at the Granisle Connector might cause up to 1.5 hours traffic delays

The work is expected to go on until Sept. 11.

Rotary donates $250 to Lakes Animal Friendship Society

Lakes Animal Friendship Society received $250

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon

Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

COVID-19: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars

Transport Canada order set to take effect Sept. 30

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Most Read