kids

Pancake breakfast at Decker Lake Elementary

Mrs. Hiebert’s Grade 4/5 class at Decker Lake Elementary celebrated the completion of all the provincial and district assessments with a pancake breakfast on Nov. 5. Parent volunteer, Karla Matson, met at the school at 8 a.m. to begin helping with the preparations. In the photo above, the students are giving a toast to the class for all their hard work. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
VIDEO: 15 people including 3 in need of medical attention rescued from flooded Merritt
Next story
Sumas Prairie flooding remains ‘critical,’ Abbotsford mayor says 184 people rescued overnight

Just Posted

hot topics
Hot Topics for Nov. 17

Save On Foods and other grocery stores believe they wont experience large shortages in food due to flooding acrosss the province. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Grocery stocks should be fine in Burns Lake

BC Bus North is an interim program run by the provincial government meant to replace Greyhound buses in Northern B.C. communities. An auditor general’s report released on Tuesday, Nov. 16 made three recommendations to improve the service. (B.C. Transit photo)
Only 56% of Greyhound northern routes shuttered in 2018 covered by BC Bus North: report

ATCO Future Fuel is to supply renewable natural gas from a plant in Alberta to Pacific Northern Gas. (Photo courtesy ATCO Future Fuel)
Northern natural gas utility to tap into renewable fuel