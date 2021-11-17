Pancake breakfast at Decker Lake Elementary

Mrs. Hiebert’s Grade 4/5 class at Decker Lake Elementary celebrated the completion of all the provincial and district assessments with a pancake breakfast on Nov. 5. Parent volunteer, Karla Matson, met at the school at 8 a.m. to begin helping with the preparations. In the photo above, the students are giving a toast to the class for all their hard work. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
