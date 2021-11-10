bottles

PAPC donation to Burns Lake Vortex

Totals from the Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction bottle donation program are in for the months of August and September. One of the recipients was Vortex women’s hockey team, who recieved $1,762.25. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths
Next story
Increase in organ donors a breath of fresh air for B.C. lung transplant recipients

Just Posted

A survey by BC Hydro, found British Columbians still ‘underprepared’ for storm-related power outages. (File photo)
Northern residents most prepared in B.C. to battle storm-related power outage: BC Hydro

Lakes District news hot topics of the week. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Hot Topics for Nov. 10

The Red Chris open pit mine in northwest B.C., operated by Australian giant Newcrest Mining. In a $3.5 billion deal, Newcrest acquired Pretivm Resources, parent company of Brucejack. (Newcrest mining photo)
Newcrest acquires Brucejack Mine’s parent company Pretivm in a $3.5 billion deal

Population in rural area continues to go down. (Lakes District News)
RDBN report on rural housing needs