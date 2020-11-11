pipeline work

PAPC takes over section 5 of the pipeline from MSJV

The change among several new updates from Coastal Gas Link

Coastal GasLink has quietly replaced the main contractor working on one of the eight sections of its 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline from northeastern B.C. to the LNG Canada natural gas liquefaction plant now under construction in Kitimat.

The change from Macro Spiecapag Joint Venture (MSJV) to Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction (PAPC) on what’s called Section 5 from north of Vanderhoof to south of Burns Lake was not announced publicly with the only indication being contained in its October progress report when PAPC was listed as working on that section instead of MSJV.

“PAPC agreed to assume construction responsibility for Section 5 in addition to their current scope which includes pipeline construction for Sections 6 and 7. As the Coastal GasLink project continues to evolve and shift toward a focus on mainline execution, some changes were made to enable a more efficient and effective allocation of resources to meet our commitments to our customers, investors, Indigenous partners and local communities,” said TC Energy spokesperson Suzanne Wilton.

Wilton maintained that the change was made to allow MSJV to focus on Section 8, from North of Morice Lake to Kitimat, as it is “the most challenging of our eight sections given its mountainous terrain and steep slopes.”

The company has also seen change in its leadership with TC Energy EVP and President, Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, Tracy Robinson assuming the role of president, Coastal GasLink and overall accountability for all aspects of the project including project execution, stakeholder relations and commercial management.

This change in leadership marks the second time since the project started 19 months ago, that a new Coastal Gas Link president has taken over. In February 2019, David Pfeiffer replaced Rick Gateman who was on the pipeline project for more than seven years.

“None of these changes are unusual for a project of this scope and magnitude, nor are they made without careful thought and consideration,” assured Wilton.

The pipeline has been under construction for almost 19 months now, with the company aiming to start testing for natural gas transportation just over two years from now.

“In spite of the pandemic and some scheduling delays, the project achieved a number of key milestones this summer and remains on track for our planned in-service of 2023,” said Wilton.

As of October, more than 3,000 workers are now in the field, working on the pipeline with five of the eight sections already being halfway through grading to prepare for the mainline pipe installation.

In section 5, with the contractor change, work is being done on the expansion of the Little Rock Lake Lodge and grading work is underway.

Section 6, which is an 85 kilometres section from south of Burns Lake to south of Houston, also is working on grubbing and grading and setting up the 7 Mile Lodge for more workers.

In section 7, the 78 kilometres portion from south of Houston to north of Morice Lake, access work is underway at the Huckleberry Lodge. Work is also being done to expand the Houston pipe storage site.

“This is a megaproject and our teams are continuously evaluating and adjusting how it’s being delivered and we will continue to make adjustments as necessary to ensure we deliver this project safely,” said Wilton.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
70 years on, Canadian veterans keep memories of ‘forgotten’ Korean War alive

Just Posted

BL trails (File photo)
Burns Lake to participate in RDBN’s Parks and Trail Service

The service is the outcome of the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Study

The grant money is coming in time for the Village’s budget season. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake awarded a $732,000 provincial grant for Covid-19 relief

District of Houston, Granisle, the RDBN among the many receiving the grant

The by-election General voting date is set for Jan. 23, 2021. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Council appoints election officers for the by-election

The by-elections are tentatively set to be conducted in January 2021

Bryn Nelson and Lyman Floyd during one of their volunteer shovelling days. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Young boys volunteering time for community service

The two are on their Church’s two-year mission

pipeline work
PAPC takes over section 5 of the pipeline from MSJV

The change among several new updates from Coastal Gas Link

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

Kids from grades 1-4 created the first crate. (WKE Eagles Facebook photo/Lakes District News)
French Immersion kids “building” towards kindness

Students from grades 1 to 4 from the French Immersion class at… Continue reading

Atom team members practicing. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Hockey practices in full swing in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Minor Hockey teams have started going out onto the… Continue reading

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

Most Read