Parade, fireworks and Plaid Friday in Burns Lake

The Mistletoe Mania Christmas parade was a huge success even with the restrictions put on the event the community then enjoyed a huge display of fireworks put on by the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce – the Burns Lake Fire Department were on hand to set the display off at Spirit Square. Also held was Plaid Friday and many businesses stayed open late and had great specials for residents to shop for. Wildroots and Gifts did a beautiful display in their parking lot with vendors and music for all to enjoy. (Terrance Hick & Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)