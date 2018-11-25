Parks staff are trying to catch the remaining koi and take them to the Vancouver Aquarium for safekeeping. (Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden)

Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The otter has eaten 10 koi already

A Chinese garden in Vancouver is relocating its remaining koi after a wayward otter has eaten 10 of the fish.

The otter ended up in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden last week and has since spent its time munching on expensive koi fish.

Garden staff and wildlife experts have been trying unsuccessfully to catch the otter for days but the animal has avoided capture, despite gobbling down the food meant to trap it.

READ MORE: Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden

On Sunday, staff began relocating the remaining koi to the Vancouver Aquarium but have so far only managed to catch one.

– With files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Just Posted

Burns Lake’s EV charge station used only 20 times since 2013

Passersby can be forgiven if they thought they saw a tumbleweed blow… Continue reading

Terrace comes together to remember Cameron Kerr

Several memorials and a funds page have been announced

Painting a Canadian portrait with 100,000 photos

Tim Van Horn has travelled more than 250,000 kilometres gathering photos for a Canadian Mosaic

On the picket line

Canada Post workers on Nov. 20 conduct a rotating strike at the… Continue reading

Husky drops gas price to 133.9 in Burns Lake

Gas at the Husky station in Burns Lake dropped to $133.9 on… Continue reading

Stampeders, Redblacks to battle for Grey Cup in relatively balmy conditions

Game starts Sunday afternoon

Park staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The otter has eaten 10 koi already

B.C. female hockey players shortlisted for Canada Winter Games team

The final selection camp for Team B.C. will occur in late December

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

Canada Post workers have been on rotating strikes for six weeks

Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada is calling for snow for various highways across the province

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas demonstrates his character again

B.C. legislature speaker’s latest self-serving move is incredible

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the move a ‘tragedy’

Battery fires: The potential danger hiding in your kitchen junk drawer

Batteries sparked a fire that nearly burned down a Canadian home

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-2 win over Kings

Vancouver snaps 8-game winless skid

Most Read